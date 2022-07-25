Registration deadline today for ‘Night to Unite’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the deadline for Mankato residents to register their block party ahead of the city’s annual Night to Unite celebration.

The event takes place Tues., Aug. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to hold outdoor block parties in their neighborhoods.

Registered gatherings will be attended by city employees as well as firefighters and police officers.

The city says the event gives an opportunity to build community in neighborhoods and the ability to speak with city workers and public safety in a casual setting.

To register your block party, just go to the City of Mankato website.

