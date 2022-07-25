Your Photos
Sunny, pleasant days ahead

Heat and humidity will return next week
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight and Tuesday; otherwise we are looking forward to a very pleasant final week of July. Get outdoors and enjoy it while you can, because hot, humid weather will return this weekend and will continue through much of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers after midnight.

Tuesday will be similar today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A weak cold front will move across the region late tomorrow into tomorrow night, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time we do not expect any of these storms to be severe.

By Wednesday we will slide into a weather pattern that will bring dry, comfortable weather through the rest of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine and low humidity with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

By late weekend into early next week, the heat and humidity of summertime will gradually return. Along with that, we will see an increase in thunderstorm chances. As of now, long range models suggest that we’re likely on target for some hot and humid dog days of summer come August.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

