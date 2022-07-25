UMary hockey to join Midwest College Hockey in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - )- In December of 2021, the UMary men’s hockey team was approved to move up to Men’s Division 1 beginning in the 2023-24 season.

On Monday, the Marauders learned what conference they will be playing for. Midwest College Hockey, based out Oklahoma City, Oklahoma admitted the team as its newest member.

UMary will be joining six MCH member teams: Illinois State University (Normal, Ill.), Jamestown University (Jamestown, ND), McKendree University (Lebanon, Ill.), Midland University (Fremont, Neb.), Northern Illinois University (DeKalb, Ill.), and Waldorf University (Forest City, Iowa).

The Marauders are coming off their 2nd straight ACHA D2 national championship.

