1 injured, 2 in custody following shooting in downtown Janesville

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in downtown Janesville around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A victim was airlifted with injuries and officers arrested two suspects in rural Waseca County immediately following the shooting. The current condition of the victim or the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office reports that no officers were involved in the shooting and no officers were injured. The agency also adds that they do not believe there is any further threat to the public.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 835-0500.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

