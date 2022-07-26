24/7 Ball Sports provides southern Minnesota athletes with unprecedented access, data

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bring out the rapsodos and hit track systems because everything from release points and spin rates to launch angles and exit velocity is being tracked by 24/7 Ball Sports as local softball and baseball players turn to the numbers to fine-tune their mechanics to produce better results in the field and at the plate.

“Me, as a parent, we have a softball player I’ve spent a lot of time with. I’m doing a lot of the catching for her. Now with the high-speed cameras and ball flight technology, I can catch for her and focus on not getting hurt,” said Matt Mangulis, founder and owner of 24/7 Ball Sports. “All the parents are in the same boat. We have all this technology we can leverage where they can go back and look at the high-speed video, break down swings, break down ball flight, pitch releases and try to improve a mechanic from that, where it’s difficult otherwise if you’re trying to catch.”

24/7 Ball Sports is providing southern Minnesota athletes with unprecedented access and data to improve their game. (KEYC)

The technology is a luxury that can also be put to use to help prevent injuries. More and more college programs are integrating such metrics into the recruiting side of things as part of the evaluation for student-athletes.

More importantly, 24/7 Ball Sports provides access to such tools year-round to athletes. It’s one of the few facilities in southern Minnesota where athletes can get swings in off a machine or throw a bullpen session whenever it works with their schedule.

“The flexibility here allows a lot of kids flexibility to be multi-sport athletes, so you can go play hockey. You find five minutes where you can get your swings in, you can do that because we’re open 24 hours,” Mangulis explained. “We encourage our kids to play multiple sports and not specialize so much. If they want to specialize, they can, but a facility like this that is open 24 hours a day for kids that play multiple sports allows them to have the flexibility to do that and still hone their skills in baseball or softball.”

The hope is that a space like 24/7 Ball Sports will pave the way for athletes wanting to play at the collegiate level.

