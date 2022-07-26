Your Photos
Authorities investigating fish kill in Storm Lake, IA

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - State wildlife officials are investigating the mass die-off of certain species of fish at a northwest Iowa lake.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the kill is impacting common carp at Storm Lake.

While it’s not uncommon to see dead fish wash on shore, DNR Fisheries Biologist Ben Wallace believes the carp are dying from a disease that is specifically targeting that species. They have ruled out dissolved oxygen issues and spawning-related stress. And, there’s nothing to indicate a pollution event or any kind of poison.

Wallace hopes to find a lab to have the sampled fish tested to find the cause of the kill.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

