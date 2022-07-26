Your Photos
Authorities investigating shooting in Janesville

FILE - Authorities are investigating a possible shooting that took place in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly took place near the intersection of Main Street and Mill Street.

Early reports indicate one victim was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester to be treated for their injuries. The current condition of the victim or the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a shooting had taken place, but did not comment further. They anticipate releasing more information later this evening.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

