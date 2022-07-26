Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call

Burglary in Moorhead
Burglary in Moorhead(Clay County Corrections)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned citizen who was witnessing suspicious activity at the North Star Storage facility in the 1000 block of 18 Avenue North.

The caller said a van without lights on was moving along the storage units, and they had witnessed a male entering and exiting storage units. Officers were on the scene a short time later, monitored the suspicious activity, and eventually detained the suspects.

Inside the van, officers located burglary tools and property belonging to the renters of the storage units. Locks were found to have been cut off the doors of multiple storage units.

Zachary Elstad, age 35, and Jennifer Carow, age 42, both with No Permanent Address, are facing felony burglary charges for forcing entry into storage units and taking property.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Partners and community members filled Civic Center Plaza as the Greater Mankato Area United Way...
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign
(Source: KEYC Photo, File)
Minnesota State women leading the charge for NIL deals
Minnesota State women leading the charge for NIL deals
scan from original
Federal Indian Boarding Schools: Addressing wrongdoings of America’s past