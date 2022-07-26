Your Photos
Cattle quality could struggle as drought, and price increases continue

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the increase in prices across the board and a historic drought, the quality of cattle across the state of Arkansas could suffer.

A farmer in Sharp County says he is dealing with it all.

Bart Schulz is a long-time farmer who says this is one of the most challenging summers he can remember.

Schulz stated his hay crop is down from last year, like everyone else’s.

He says with the issues farmers are facing right now, the quality of cattle could take a hit.

“There are some guys that are already feeding hay, and for the ones that aren’t, the grass that we have is burned up. A lot of guys are having to put out protein supplements and different things. The cost to keep your cattle in good shape is going up.”

Schulz says he’s fearful of what is to come.

“I think it’s progressively going to get worse too. You know we’re past grass-growing season. We’re headed into a fall where there’s nothing. Everyone’s going to be putting the supplements out, or the cattle is going to suffer.”

He tells us he is heavily concerned with the current conditions continuing the way they have been.

“My concern is a nine or a ten. If you couple that with the economy is not good, diesel is high, fertilizer is high. We’re in a dire situation.”

Even with tough times, Schulz had a message for struggling farmers.

“I know where they’re at. I’m doing the same thing. I’m struggling every day. Just try to hold on. They’re assuring everyone that federal and state help is coming. So, try and do the best that you can.”

Farmers that are in need of assistance are encouraged to contact their county extension agent for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

