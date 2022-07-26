Your Photos
Head Coach Terrence Isaac Brings New Outlook to RCTC Football

RCTC Head Coach Terrence Isaac
By Julian Mitchell
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s a new energy at RCTC.

“It’s been a blast,” Yaach Chuol, an RCTC Wide Receiver said.

As Yaach Chuol and the Yellowjackets have a new head coach.

“Coach is a caring person, loving person, but he has a fiery energy he’s a dawg. He’s still a player.”

Bringing that energy from Ely to Rochester is Terrence Isaac.

“Very excited to be here, ready to get going,” RCTC Head Coach Terrence Isaac said.

“Why not Rochester? This place has a great legacy, great people, great community. It’s always been a measuring stick, even when I played in this league years ago.”

Isaac played wide receiver at Vermillion from 1995-96.

”I aint never seen his tape, but its not going to be better than mine I’ll say that much,” Chuol said.

Chuol and other players might not have seen his game, but they love that he gets them even if he sets rules like no cursing.

“He’s talking and telling me about colleges already, telling me where do you want to go and he’s acting more like a guardian as a coach someone I can talk to, some one I can look up to,” Chuol said.

“Five six years from now I want to come to the wedding, I want to meet the kids I want all that. I want the relationships,” Isaac said.

That relationships mindset also extends to the community.

“We want to say what can we do for you, not just what they can do for us, but what can we do for you,” Chuol said.

As Isaac builds great men and a great football team.

“We’re going to play an exciting brand of football, we’re going to try to do things the right way, we’re going to play fast, be physical and play for each other and represent the school the best way we can,” Isaac said.

So Rochester.

“Get ready I’m going to give you everything I got, I’m going to give you everything I got,” Isaac said.

