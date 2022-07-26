Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato leads state in employment growth

Mankato leads the state in year-over-year employment growth.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato leads the state in year-over-year employment growth.

According to Greater Mankato Growth and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the 4% employment growth reflects an increase of 2,206 workers.

“These people that have left the workforce during the pandemic, they have all returned. We have as many people working now as we did in 2019,” said Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager at Greater Mankato Growth.

There has also been rapid job growth in the last year, with 900 jobs added between March and June.

“The economy is growing faster than the population is growing. That is why we continue to see it go down and down. We just need more jobs and those jobs are growing faster than the people are,” Vesey explained.

With all the success in the Mankato job market, there still seem to be now hiring signs everywhere you look.

Vesey says has some tips for employers looking to fill in some spots.

“Reputation management, so you want to work with your existing employees to talk about why your business is a great place to work and then you need to share that. So instead of your job posting just saying what the listing is and what it pays, have a quote from an employee saying why they love working there.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Mankato leads state in employment growth
A white sign advertising "Mini VetsFest" on American Legion Post 518 in North Mankato, Minn.
Mini VetsFest to raise money for veterans in greater Mankato area
Mini VetsFest to raise money for veterans in greater Mankato area
Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller read books to children at the...
Minnesota education commissioner highlights the importance of summer reading