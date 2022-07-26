Mason City man sentenced to 30 years for drug conspiracy and armed robbery

MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Mason City man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy and armed robbery.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa, Antione Deandre Maxwell from, 34, from Mason City, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 9, 2021 jury verdict finding him guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of heroin; and a November 18, 2021 jury verdict finding him guilty of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evidence at his drug trial showed that Antione and his father, Charleton Maxwell, conspired with each other and others to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020.

Both Charleton and Antione were caught distributing methamphetamine and heroin. Charleton was sentenced on February 11, 2022, to more than 17 years in prison.

Evidence at his robbery trial showed that, on November 4, 2020, Antione and two other individuals conspired to rob local marijuana dealers at gun point of marijuana products and drug-related proceeds. During the armed robbery, Antione held a gun to one of the victim’s head and threatened to kill him.

Antione was previously convicted in federal court on August 17, 2007, of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base, and he was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment followed by a five-year term of supervised release. He discharged that sentence on June 7, 2019.

Antione was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. He was sentenced to 360 months’ imprisonment, and he must also serve a ten-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Antione is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

These cases were prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jack Lammers, Patrick Reinert, and Dillan Edwards, and investigated by the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Clear Lake Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

