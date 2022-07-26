MSU Mankato and Riverland College announce Maverick advance plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two universities are teaming up to make it easier for nursing students to transition between programs.

Minnesota State University, Mankato and Riverland Community College in Albert Lea have announced a partnership between the two schools known as the Maverick Nursing Advance Transfer Plan or “MAP.”

Through the partnership, nursing students currently achieving their associate nursing degree at Riverland who take part in MAP will be given support from both institutions to transition into Minnesota State Mankato’s 100 percent online Registered Nurse Baccalaureate Completion after they graduate with their associate.

As part of the plan, students will work directly with advising teams at both institutions to ensure that necessary prerequisite coursework is completed at Riverland and that all admissions criteria for Minnesota State Mankato are met.

