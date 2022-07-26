Your Photos
Open house held to discuss Highway 16 reconstruction project

An open house will be held today to discuss the ongoing County State Aid Highway 16 reconstruction project.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An open house will be held today to discuss the ongoing County State Aid Highway 16 reconstruction project.

Blue Earth County Public Works is currently working on the road design for the two-lane highway from the LeSueur River Bridge to County State Aid Highway 90.

The purpose is to share the planning work done so far and get feedback from the public.

The design is expected to be finalized by this fall or winter, with reconstruction beginning in 2023.

