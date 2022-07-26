Pleasant conditions, minor rain chances continue before heat, humidity return

Pleasant conditions with minor rain chances will continue through this week before heat and humidity make a return by the start of August.

Today will start off with a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage before cloudy skies take over by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Despite the cloudy skies over the area, conditions should remain on the dry side for a majority of the day with temperatures hovering around the 80-degree mark this afternoon. Clouds will linger over the area tonight as a cold front moves through, bringing showers and thunderstorms through the area, starting between 9 and 10 pm. The showers and thunderstorms will clear out of the area between 12 am and 1 am tomorrow morning, leaving behind a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of rain in the area. The heavier totals will coincide with where the thunderstorms are. There is a slim chance for an isolated severe storm or two in southwestern Minnesota and/or northwestern Iowa as there is a marginal risk, or level 1 risk, for strong to severe storms. The modes of severe weather that we could see would be some damaging wind gusts and large hail possible, the threat for a tornado or two is nearly nonexistent.

Tomorrow we will see a sunshine return to the area with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Humidity will also remain low as dew points will hover in the 50s across the area, meaning it won’t feel sticky outside. Tomorrow evening we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area between 7 pm and 12 am Thursday morning. As the isolated chances clear, skies will remain mostly clear overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny but mild with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly sunny and quiet with temperatures hovering in the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Skies and conditions will remain quiet Friday night into Saturday morning.

This weekend, heat and humidity will slowly but surely return to the area. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be hovering in the mid to upper-80s. Humidity will slowly creep back into the area throughout the weekend, leading to a hot and humid start to August.

By Monday, August 1, temperatures will be in the low-90s with dew points in the upper-60s and low-70s, meaning it’s not only going to be hot but sticky as well. Heat and humidity will stick around for the first week of August, and may linger into the second week with little to no rain mixed in.

