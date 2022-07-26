Scattered storms later today; a pleasant rest of the week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into this evening. While one or two storms could produce 50 to 60 mph wind gusts and nickel to quarter size hail, the overall severe threat is low. The rest of this week will bring plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures that are right around or even slightly below average for this time of year. Enjoy it now, because hot, humid weather will return by late weekend and will continue through at least the first week of August.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A cold front will move across the region later this afternoon into this evening, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. A couple of marginally severe storms will be possible; however, today’s overall severe weather threat is low. Places that do get one of these thunderstorms can expect around a quarter inch or less of rain.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs, once again, in the upper 70s to low 80s. A couple of random, isolated thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday afternoon, but most places will stay dry.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Thursday and will climb back to near 80 degrees on Friday. Saturday will still be comfortable, but a bit warmer with highs back in the mid 80s.

The heat and humidity will return by Sunday and Monday, and with that we’ll also see an increased chance of scattered thunderstorms. Long range models continue to suggest that it will be a hot, humid first week of August. Highs will likely be in the 90s with the heat index pushing 100 degrees or better.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.