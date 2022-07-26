Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Town of Pocahontas hosts RAGBRAI for the first time

The town of Pocahontas is located about 140 miles northwest of Des Moines, and it got to host...
The town of Pocahontas is located about 140 miles northwest of Des Moines, and it got to host RAGBRAI for the first time this year.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCCI) - Cyclists will head out for Day Three of RAGBRAI on Tuesday.

Thousands rode more than 71 miles with a climb of nearly 1,700 feet from Ida Grove to Pocahontas on Monday.

The town of Pocahontas is located about 140 miles northwest of Des Moines, and it got to host RAGBRAI for the first time this year.

There was plenty of music, food and fun for riders to enjoy.

The town of about 2,000 people jumped to more than 18,000 as riders arrived.

Wendy Kirchhoff, owner of “The Zone,” a restaurant in Pocahontas, called this a dream come true.

“All my workers here, it takes a village to really make this go,” she said. “A little overwhelming, but it’s great. We welcome RAGBRAI to town and super excited to have them.”

On Tuesday, riders will head to Emmetsburg for their next overnight stop.

The distance is about 56 miles with a climb of nearly 1,700 feet.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Partners and community members filled Civic Center Plaza as the Greater Mankato Area United Way...
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign
(Source: KEYC Photo, File)
Minnesota State women leading the charge for NIL deals
Minnesota State women leading the charge for NIL deals
scan from original
Federal Indian Boarding Schools: Addressing wrongdoings of America’s past