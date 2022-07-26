Your Photos
Vote ends association with union and Mayo nurses

By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nurses from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato voted to no longer be represented with the Minnesota Nurses Association union.

The vote followed a petition by more than 200 nurses that showed an interest in discontinuing a connection between the association and Mayo Nurses.

According to a statement released by the association following the vote, they said that they are “hopeful that committed nurses in Mankato will seek out ways to continue to make our collective voices heard in our hospital and community.”

