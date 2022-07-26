Whitecaps sign former Minnesota State forward

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Whitecaps have signed former Minnesota State center Brittyn Fleming to a one-year contract.

“I started following the Whitecaps early on in my college career when I was playing for Minnesota State University, Mankato,” said Fleming. “Through the years I’ve heard good things about the organization and I knew if I had the opportunity I’d love to play for the Whitecaps post-college.”

Fleming led the Mavericks in goals (20), assists (25), and points (45) in her final season in Mankato.

The Oregon, Wisconsin, native also holds the school records for most career games played (161) and is the all-time leader in assists (70) and points (114).

“One thing that (fans) can expect from me is a good work ethic and a passion for the game,” Fleming said. “I believe I have a good hockey IQ that allows me to create scoring chances for myself and teammates.”

Minnesota State all-time points leader Brittyn Fleming (@brittyn_fleming) signs a 1-year contract with the Whitecaps 🌊



📰: https://t.co/DvrYlIjMUF pic.twitter.com/mMQt5DStIh — Minnesota Whitecaps (@WhitecapsHockey) July 26, 2022

