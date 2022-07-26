Your Photos
Whitecaps sign former Minnesota State forward

FILE - Brittyn Fleming, right, netted her 99th career point in the victory over St. Thomas on Hockey Day Minnesota.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Whitecaps have signed former Minnesota State center Brittyn Fleming to a one-year contract.

Fleming led the Mavericks in goals (20), assists (25), and points (45) in her final season in Mankato.

The Oregon, Wisconsin, native also holds the school records for most career games played (161) and is the all-time leader in assists (70) and points (114).

