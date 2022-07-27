87-year-old dies in vehicle crash near Solway Township

ST. LOUIS CO., MN-- One person is dead and two others have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on HWY 194 Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Subaru didn’t stop when approaching Canosia Road and swerved into oncoming traffic.

The Suburu first hit the rear of a SUV and then overturned striking a Cadillac headed eastbound.

The driver of the Cadillac was an 87-year-old Florida man who died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV had no injuries.

The 24-year-old operating the Subaru landed in the Eastbound lane on the roof with non-life threatening injuries.

