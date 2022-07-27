Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Blue Earth county residents experiencing issues connecting to 911

Those experiencing issues can call (507) 387-5601, or call or text 911 from a mobile phone.
Those experiencing issues can call (507) 387-5601, or call or text 911 from a mobile phone.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth county residents with landline phones should be advised of issues connecting to 911.

The sheriff’s office announced that it is currently having issues with residents connecting with 911 operators via landlines.

Those experiencing issues can call (507) 387-5601, or call or text 911 from a mobile phone.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

FILE - There will be stops during the run at veterans memorials in Hutchinson, Fairfax, and St....
St. Peter American Legion to host Fund 85 this weekend
Contractors are currently in the process of working to repair the damage.
Portion of North Mankato without water
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B