Blue Earth county residents experiencing issues connecting to 911
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth county residents with landline phones should be advised of issues connecting to 911.
The sheriff’s office announced that it is currently having issues with residents connecting with 911 operators via landlines.
Those experiencing issues can call (507) 387-5601, or call or text 911 from a mobile phone.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.