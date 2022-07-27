Chippewa Tribe votes to end blood requirement for members

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood.

Officials say 65% of voters on a referendum question say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe.

The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe’s constitution.

The majority of voters say each reservation - Fond du Lac, Mille Lacs, Bois Forte, Grand Portage, White Earth and Leech Lake - should be allowed to determine its own enrollment requirements.

