City of Mankato seeks community feedback regarding future of Jefferson Quarry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is seeking feedback from community members about what to do with Jefferson Quarry.

The city has two plans to choose from and is opening up online feedback.

CLICK ON THE SCENARIOS BELOW TO SEE THE PROPOSED PLANS AND PRESENTATION

Officials held an open house back in June that showcased the proposals.

The city says that they are working closely with contractors and property owners and that they are in their second phase of community outreach.

More development events are planned for August.

”Some things that you’ll see on the scenarios that came out from the public engagement is providing some connections to the trail that goes along the river, and also, potentially, some access to the river itself,” said Courtney Kramlinger, economic development specialist at the City of Mankato.

Community members can find more information about the project and provide feedback by visiting the City of Mankato’s project website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.