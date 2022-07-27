Comfortable, seasonal temperatures continue

Around average temperatures combined with comfortable dew points make for a warm and comfortable week.

Today, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for most of the day. Later in the afternoon, we may see some scattered showers. A rumble of thunder or two is possible as well, but it is unlikely that we will see any strong or severe storms. We are expecting a high of 81 degrees today, with some northwest wind under 10mph.

Tonight, isolated showers will remain until later, but are expected to clear out by early morning Thursday, leaving us with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday afternoon, a few showers are possible, but after that, we can expect a dry and sunny weekend.

Temperatures will begin to rise as we approach the weekend, and humidity will rise as well. We could see temperatures in the 90s by mid week next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.