Cooler, comfortable days ahead

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible later this afternoon into this evening; otherwise the next couple of days are going to be dry and comfortably cool. Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the 70s to low 80s, with morning lows dropping into the 50s. Of course, all good things must end. The heat and humidity will return in a very big way later this weekend and it’s likely to continue through the first full week of August and beyond. Unfortunately, precipitation chances will be fairly limited for the next 10 days.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A weak cold front will move across the region late this afternoon and this evening and could spark one or two isolated thunderstorms. At this time, severe weather is not expected, but any storms that do develop could produce cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty wind, tiny hail and brief heavy rain.

High pressure will bring sunny, mild weather Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be well below average with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Morning temps will drop into the 50s both days. In addition to the cooler than average temperatures, the humidity will be low and that will make for a couple of spectacular days.

As high pressure moves east this weekend, we will transition to a more southerly flow, which will bring an increase in both temperature and humidity. Saturday will be warmer, but still relatively comfortable. You will definitely notice an increase in humidity by Sunday and that will be the beginning of an extended stretch of hot, humid weather. Highs will climb into the 90s, with the heat index pushing 100 degrees or better through much of next week.

