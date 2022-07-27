Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cooler, comfortable days ahead

Meteorologist Shawn Cable
Meteorologist Shawn Cable
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible later this afternoon into this evening; otherwise the next couple of days are going to be dry and comfortably cool. Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the 70s to low 80s, with morning lows dropping into the 50s. Of course, all good things must end. The heat and humidity will return in a very big way later this weekend and it’s likely to continue through the first full week of August and beyond. Unfortunately, precipitation chances will be fairly limited for the next 10 days.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A weak cold front will move across the region late this afternoon and this evening and could spark one or two isolated thunderstorms. At this time, severe weather is not expected, but any storms that do develop could produce cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty wind, tiny hail and brief heavy rain.

High pressure will bring sunny, mild weather Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be well below average with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Morning temps will drop into the 50s both days. In addition to the cooler than average temperatures, the humidity will be low and that will make for a couple of spectacular days.

As high pressure moves east this weekend, we will transition to a more southerly flow, which will bring an increase in both temperature and humidity. Saturday will be warmer, but still relatively comfortable. You will definitely notice an increase in humidity by Sunday and that will be the beginning of an extended stretch of hot, humid weather. Highs will climb into the 90s, with the heat index pushing 100 degrees or better through much of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

Around average temperatures combined with comfortable dew points make for a warm and...
Comfortable, seasonal temperatures continue
Cattle quality could struggle as drought, and price increases continue
Cattle quality could struggle as drought, and price increases continue
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
Scattered storms later today; a pleasant rest of the week
Comfortable temperatures and conditions with minor rain chances will continue until heat and...
Pleasant conditions, minor rain chances continue before heat, humidity return