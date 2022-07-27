Your Photos
Gov. Tim Walz visits Janesville ethanol plant

Gov. Tim Walz visited a Janesville ethanol plant Friday and discussed the Minnesota economy and climate change.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Guardian Energy Plant in Janesville sees millions of bushels of corn go through its process of turning grain into ethanol.

Gov. Tim Walz, a supporter of clean energy and the push for ethanol, toured the plant Friday, learning more about how locally grown corn goes from the ground to the gas tank.

“You see all of these trucks coming in, a market for our local producers I think being here, seeing what they are doing and reminding folks that homegrown energy is a great way to make sure that we stay energy independent,” Walz said.

At the plant the governor saw firsthand how the corn is brought in, processed and refined to what will eventually become ethanol.

Walz emphasized the importance of this renewable energy source as the state pushes into the future of clean energy.

“This is all local economic activity that is enhancing the environment and moving us towards a cleaner future. I think that Minnesota is a part of the solution,” Walz said.

Guardian Energy has invested in multi-million dollar equipment with the goal of running as efficiently as possible.

“To show Minnesotans that we are on the front edge of not only addressing climate change, but reducing costs for consumers in terms of transportation,” Walz said.

