Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Partners and community members filled Mankato’s Civic Center Plaza Tuesday afternoon as the Greater Mankato Area United Way officially kicked off its 2023 season.

“This has been something that we’ve been working on for months, and, you know, not only this event, but all of the stuff that’s going into what we can do to rally our community together to help those in need. So being able to finally kick it off is so exciting,” 2023 Campaign Chair Matt Atwood explained.

United Way surpassed last year’s fundraising goal of $2.06 million, so they’ve decided to up the ante for this year’s efforts. United Way announced a 2023 fundraising goal of $2.15 million.

The organization hosts a kickoff event each year, but organizers say this year’s turned out better than they could have ever imagined.

“We’re very blessed today to have Neon Live here – a live band – we’ve never had that before, along with Matt Atwood being our campaign chair, he has some other surprises today during our campaign kickoff. So this is an extra special year for us,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said.

The event served as a meetup for United Way members, involved organizations and interested members of the public.

United Way says that the community is one of the most important things to fight for.

“I have the pleasure, I get to go around and meet with a whole lot of folks throughout our community,” Atwood said. “Both those that are in need and hear those stories but also those who can find themselves in a position to be able to invest in the community, so we’re going to be going around to different companies and things and talking to them about ways that they can invest in creating a better community for all of us.”

Visit Greater Mankato Area United Way’s website for more information, contribute to the organization’s campaign, and browse upcoming events.

