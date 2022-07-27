Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Head-on crash leaves Mason City man dead

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN Images)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City man is dead after a crash in Cerro Gordo County.

It happened at 11:10 p.m. Monday on 265th Street at Yarrow Avenue, about eight miles east of Mason City.

Fatal Crash Cerro Gordo County
Fatal Crash Cerro Gordo County(KTTC)

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 58-year-old Charles City driver was eastbound on 265th Street when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound car head-on.

After the collision, the car driven by the Charles City man was hit by another oncoming vehicle. No word on his condition.

The driver of the westbound car, Stephen Miles, 41, of Mason City, died at the scene.

Two boys ages 16 and 17 who were in the car with Miles were taken to Mercy One, troopers said. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

They will also have Watermelon, Muskmelon and Pumpkins come next week
Sweet corn has hit the streets for the year
Sweet corn has hit the streets for the year
A yellow and green poster for the musical "People R Ready" in Mankato, Minn.
Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier
Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights