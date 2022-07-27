Local businesses sponsor K-5 students at Windom Area School

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In Windom, parents of students in K-5th grade won’t have to worry about some of their kids’ school supplies thanks to the generosity of businesses around the area.

Yesterday, The Windom Area School district posted on their Facebook page, informing parents that local businesses are now sponsoring students K-5 for the 2022-2023 school year with the exception of headphones and gym shoes.

However, all the other school supplies will be available at the school.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.