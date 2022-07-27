Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Local businesses sponsor K-5 students at Windom Area School

FILE - Yesterday, The Windom Area School district posted on their Facebook page, informing...
FILE - Yesterday, The Windom Area School district posted on their Facebook page, informing parents that local businesses are now sponsoring students K-5 for the 2022-2023 school year with the exception of headphones and gym shoes.(KEYC News Now)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In Windom, parents of students in K-5th grade won’t have to worry about some of their kids’ school supplies thanks to the generosity of businesses around the area.

Yesterday, The Windom Area School district posted on their Facebook page, informing parents that local businesses are now sponsoring students K-5 for the 2022-2023 school year with the exception of headphones and gym shoes.

However, all the other school supplies will be available at the school.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

FILE - The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members...
Chippewa Tribe votes to end blood requirement for members
Iowa will receive more than $51 million in federal money to create an electric vehicle charging...
Iowa to receive more than $51 million in federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations
FILE - There will be stops during the run at veterans memorials in Hutchinson, Fairfax, and St....
St. Peter American Legion to host Fund 85 this weekend
Contractors are currently in the process of working to repair the damage.
UPDATE: Portion of North Mankato has water restored