Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen Thursday

The park has been closed since the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family back...
The park has been closed since the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family back on July 22nd.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 am. The campground will remain closed until further notice.

The park has been closed since the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family back on July 22nd. That investigation is still underway

A temporary memorial site will be located at the Park entrance sign near the visitor center.

All campers with reservations through July 31st have already been refunded.

Anyone with questions can send an email to iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

They will also have Watermelon, Muskmelon and Pumpkins come next week
Sweet corn has hit the streets for the year
Sweet corn has hit the streets for the year
A yellow and green poster for the musical "People R Ready" in Mankato, Minn.
Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier
Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights