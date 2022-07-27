Minnesota State women leading the charge for NIL deals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the past decade, federal antitrust laws slowly eroded amateurism rules that kept the NCAA distinguished for over a century.

Now, participating purely for the love of the sport without compensation for athletic performance is a thing of the past.

“Being in two sports, I can’t really work during the school year, obviously,” said Toryn Richards, a sophomore who competes on the Minnesota State volleyball and track and field teams. “I’m busy 24/7, and it’s nice just to get that extra help from these different NIL deals.”

At the dawn of the NIL era, it was impossible to predict how the new legislation would play out nationally.

“The assumption across the country was, ‘oh, it’s only going to be college football players and men’s basketball student-athletes’ and everyone thought that was going to eat up 75-85 percent of the market. It has not been that at all,” explained Shane Drahota, senior deputy director/administration and student services at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

At Minnesota State, women’s athletics dominate the data. The top-five programs responsible for producing the most NIL deals are women’s hockey, volleyball, football, softball, and women’s track and field.

“To see just how aggressive they’ve been able to put themselves out there and the reception they’ve gotten has been very inspiring to see that,” Drahota said.

MSU is a partner with Opendorse, a platform that aids the process of connecting student-athletes with deals, and it appears the women were quicker to familiarize themselves with the technology.

Richards just wrapped up her freshman volleyball and track & field campaign while posting content for several brands specific to fitness and energy.

“At first I thought I wasn’t going to get many NIL deals. I thought, ‘I’m a Division II athlete, people don’t really listen to Division II athletes, they usually look for DI athletes,’ so going into it, I expected very little to nothing at all,” Richards explained. “But then, realizing that I can get a lot just from my platform, building on that, being a successful athlete and a good person as well has taught me by the end of this I can go for those bigger deals.”

So what about the men’s programs? The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is coming off a historic season, but their numbers don’t reflect that.

“There’s a unique facet with them where international student-athletes are not allowed to take advantage of NIL deals due to the nature of their student visas,” Drahota said. “So if they are going to do NIL deals, what we’ve been told is they have to be physically back in their own nation before they can do anything.”

Despite various existing restrictions, Minnesota State believes NIL deals will continue to grow and become a recruiting tool for Mavericks athletic programs.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.