New Ulm Medical Center recognized for first time by U.S. News & World Report

The New Ulm Medical Center was recognized for its high-performing grade in hip fracture.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Allina Health’s New Ulm Medical Center was recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” list.

The New Ulm Medical Center was recognized for its high-performing grade in hip fracture.

This is the first time the New Ulm Medical Center has been included in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” list.

New Ulm Medical Center officials say that this honor is truly welcomed.

”Having it be the first time that we receive this is really a testament to our commitment that our team has had,” said Katie Slette, director of regional clinic operations at Allina Health’s New Ulm Medical Center. “As I had mentioned, for years to the community, making sure that our patients are receiving exceptional care. To hear and understand that the U.S. News & World Report is recognizing that performance is really a wonderful moment for us.”

Allina Health’s Northwestern, United and Mercy hospitals were also among those on the report.

The same report also listed the Mayo Clinic in Rochester as the best hospital in America, while also recognizing six Mayo Clinic Health System locations, including the Mankato and New Prague campuses.

