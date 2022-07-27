Noem asks Biden to reconsider Title IX changes concerning transgender students’ rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First Gov. Noem threatened to sue. Now she and 14 other Republican Governors have written a letter to President Biden, asking him to reconsider the changes made to Title IX regarding transgender students’ equality.

The dispute is between Gov. Noem and the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The initiative from the USDA puts consequences in place for any public school that prohibits transgender students from participating in sports, using the bathroom of their choice, or fails to protect transgender students from discrimination and harassment. Any school to do so would be at risk of losing federally-funded lunches.

Title IX directly conflicts with a South Dakota law that prohibits transgender students from participating in sports, which is why a federal judge temporarily blocked the guidance, according to Politico. If the new rules were to be finalized, a public school in South Dakota that did not allow a transgender student to play in sports would be following state law but risk losing federally funded lunches, and vice-versa.

The USDA rules are currently open for public comment.

Noem’s argument against transgender students in women’s sports

“We ask your Administration to trust the science on human biology; to realize that there are real, wonderful biological differences between women and men; to understand that those differences impact us in many ways – some subtle, some profound; to recognize that athletic competition is one of the arenas in which these differences are the most striking,” said Noem in a press release.

The letter was co-signed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

