Nurses vote to decertify union involvement in Mankato

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As of Monday, the Mankato Mayo Clinic Health Systems network of nurses will no longer be backed by the state union.

“The ability for the nurses to be able to advocate in the way that they have done for the past 70 years is gone,” Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner.

Turner says she is greatly concerned for the lack of care the nurses, and their patients, will be getting.

“I empathize with these nurses, I empathize with the people of Mankato and the whole area,” Turner said. “They’re trying it everywhere to give us more patients who are sicker with less staff.”

After 70 years of having a union at this hospital, why the change? No one could really answer why.

The National Right to Work Foundation, who celebrates this vote, gave this explanation:

“Nurse Brittany Burgess and her coworkers navigated a complex legal process in order to exercise their right to vote out unwanted MNA union officials.”

The Mayo Clinic Mankato location also chimed in, but did not give an answer as to why the workers decided to decertify:

“This is a staff-led effort, and we are grateful for the confidence our nursing staff has in Mayo Clinic Health System. We look forward to working with them directly.”

The MNA says the nurses who voted to decertify were misinformed.

“They’re being told that things will be better if they just go along with what they do at Rochester, but the reality is they no longer have a say,” Turner said.

