Owatonna high school construction underway

Owatonna continues construction on its new school.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The new Owatonna high school is taking shape as construction continues.

Since May, crews have been on this three-story, 317,000-square-foot building. The project is part of a $112 million district bond referendum, which voters passed in November 2019.

The project also includes a field house with a track, a football stadium and several other sporting facilities.

So far, construction crews have completed most of the roofing and other exteriors of the building.

Construction is expected to be done by next summer and the school hopes to be up and running in the new building next fall.

