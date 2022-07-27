Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier

Local actors and musicians are preparing for the world premier of a new musical next week.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Less than a week remains before a Minnesota original musical makes its debut at the Country Inn & Suites in Mankato.

With music composed in the Twin Cities and a cast and crew from the Mankato area, “People R Ready” will have its first public viewing in Mankato on Tuesday, before heading to the Twin Cities for the Minnesota Fringe Festival.

Producers said that they’re excited to have the opportunity to show what Mankato has to offer.

“It’s homegrown, it’s Mankato, and we’re excited about that. And our cast and our director and many of the management team are all from Mankato. So this really gives us a chance to showcase the kind of talent that is not only in the Twin Cities but here in Mankato,” producer James Gutzman said.

The show started its writing process over two years ago, and the plot revolves around the return of performing arts following the COVID-19 pandemic, a process that performers involved are all too familiar with.

Performers said that the idea of performing a show for the first time has created a buzz around the team.

“To something that’s totally new that no one has ever done before, it just makes a nice buzz every rehearsal we have. Because we know we’re going to go out there and do something brand new,” said actor and assistant director Julian McFarlane.

Performers and crew members are less than a week from debuting the show, and they believe that it’s finally time to show the state and the world what kind of talent Mankato has to offer.

“People would be surprised on how much creative, young and old, talent we have in Mankato. I just think that what we have going on in Mankato is like, almost like a diamond in the rough, a hidden jewel of talent that we have in this local community. I love the theatre community here a lot,” McFarlane said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier
Partners and community members filled Civic Center Plaza as the Greater Mankato Area United Way...
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign
The city of Mankato is hosting an open house to showcase potential redevelopments for the...
City of Mankato seeks community feedback regarding future of Jefferson Quarry