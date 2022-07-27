St. Peter American Legion to host Fund 85 this weekend

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter’s chapter of the American Legion will be hosting a benefit drive through the city streets in support of veterans.

The inaugural Fund 85 Run is scheduled for this Saturday.

The Minnesota American Legion Foundation created Fund 85 to help maintain the basic needs of veterans, deployed service members and their families.

Registration begins at 8:30 am with 20 dollars per driver and 10 dollars per passenger.

Motorcycles, and all other vehicles are welcome on the run.

There will be stops during the run at veterans memorials in Hutchinson, Fairfax, and St. Peter.

