Sweet Corn has hit the streets for the year

They will also have Watermelon, Muskmelon and Pumpkins come next week
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the weather we have been seeing, that has delayed the process for harvesting.

Which has pushed back getting the stands ready to sell.

That hasn’t been slowed down business for Anderson Truck Farm.

They see at least 30 people buying their sweet corn, tomatoes and cucumbers at their stand in the Rhapsody Music parking lot.

“not too much of a strain, just a little worry I think they have been, but it is coming along great now. The farm is right on the Minnesota River and we got flooded from that. So, the fields were flooded,” Anderson Food Truck seller, Kris Carlson said.

They will also have Watermelon, Muskmelon and Pumpkins come next week.

