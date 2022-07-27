Your Photos
Thielen and veteran Vikings are excited about the new coaching staff in Minnesota

Wide Receiver is working hard to be ready for camp
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WOODBURY, MN (Dakota News Now) -This isn’t normally the time of year that NFL veterans are excited about working out. It’s hot and they need to keep their strength for the regular season.

But Adam Thielen feels really good about hanging with the guys, knowing that something brand new is right around the corner with a new Head Coach and General Manager. That’s why he’s working extra hard to get ready for camp that starts tomorrow.

Thielen says, ”Yeah for sure it is. I think everybody’s excited to get back honestly just because of how great OTA’s was just from an energy perspective, scheme, just like that family atmosphere. Just all throughout the building. It’s not just from one group and one leadership position it’s everywhere and it’s kind of filtering through the building which is really cool and exciting and that’s why we’re ready to get back at it.”

And it should be extra exciting for the offensive players because of their new head coach who will bring some fresh new ideas to the field as a former quarterback.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

