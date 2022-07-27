Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.(MGN/AST)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF/Gray News) - Alaska State Troopers announced four children were found dead at a home in Fairbanks.

A dispatch report obtained by KTVF states troopers received reports of shots fired at a home Tuesday evening.

When troopers arrived at the home, they found the four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a 15-year-old shot three of his siblings before shooting himself.

Troopers said three other children in the home were uninjured, and the parents weren’t home at the time of the shooting.

The bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office, and troopers notified the Alaska Office of Children’s Services.

Copyright 2022 KTVF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

A nurse in Georgia adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient after they passed away.
Nurse adopts terminally ill patient’s dog: ‘They totally changed my life’
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
Northwest swelters under ‘uncomfortable’ multiday heat wave
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges