Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a drive-by shooting incident that occurred earlier in the day.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired near the area of North Main and First Streets in Janesville.

Witnesses reported to police that shots were fired from inside a vehicle that then fled east on County Road 14 toward Waseca.

The driver of another vehicle was struck by the gunfire. The victim lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the post office building. They were later airlifted to a hospital in Rochester.

The victim remains hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition.

Waseca police officers and Waseca County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle in connection to the shooting on County Road 14 between Janesville and Waseca. Authorities took the two occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident, while also recovering a handgun.

The two suspects, whose names have not been released, are currently in the Waseca County Jail on probable cause attempted murder and aiding and abetting murder. Both men are expected to make their initial court appearances later this week.

The Janesville Police Department says that no other suspects are being sought and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with investigators also working to understand the relationship between the shooter and the victim.

