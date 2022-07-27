U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato, New Prague hospitals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and New Prague was recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

The Mankato hospital was recognized in many categories, which also includes earning high-performing marks in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

The Mankato location was also recognized as the “Best Regional Hospital” in southern Minnesota.

The New Prague location was rated as high-performing in hip fracture.

“We are very proud to be recognized as a ‘Best Regional Hospital’ and as high performing in so many categories within the U.S. News & World Report rankings,” said James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president, Southwest Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “This achievement is possible because of our exemplary staff who provide outstanding Mayo Clinic quality care close to home each and every day for the communities we serve.”

Other Mayo Clinic Health System locations to be recognized include the Red Wing and La Crosse and Eau Claire campuses in Wisconsin.

Also, in the same report published Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named the best hospital in America, and Allina Health’s New Ulm Medical Center was rated as high-performing in hip fracture.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.