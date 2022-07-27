Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

VIDEOS: A look at KTIV’s RAGBRAI coverage as it went through Siouxland

Thousands of people started their RAGBRAI journey in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Thousands of people started their RAGBRAI journey in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTIV) - This year’s RAGBRAI started in Siouxland with riders starting their cross-state journey in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. And as riders made their way through the area, KTIV was there for the first three days, from Sergeant Bluff to Emmetsburg.

If you want to watch KTIV’s RAGBRAI coverage in Siouxland, check out the playlist below.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

They will also have Watermelon, Muskmelon and Pumpkins come next week
Sweet corn has hit the streets for the year
Sweet corn has hit the streets for the year
A yellow and green poster for the musical "People R Ready" in Mankato, Minn.
Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier
Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights