39-year-old man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle crash

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A 39-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Wabasha County.

According to Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha County Dispatch received a 911 call for a motorcycle down in a field with a single driver around 7 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 north of Zumbrota Falls in western Wabasha County and found the driver dead.

The driver has been identified as Jonathon Larson of rural Lake City.

Lake City Ambulance, Zumbro Falls Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Becklund’s Towing and the Wabasha County Medical Examiner all assisted on scene.

