87-year-old competing to be oldest man to paddle down entire Mississippi River

By Rebecca Duffy
Updated: 20 hours ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A man from Memphis, Tennessee is trying to set the world record for oldest person to canoe down the entire Mississippi River.

Freeman Dale Sanders, who goes by the name of “Grey Beard,” is 87-years-old.

He used to hold the world record when he was 80-years-old, but he said someone has since taken the title from him.

Sanders is paddling with a crew from North Central Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.

Sanders said he is excited about his journey again, it’s been harder this time.

“I’m seven years older so it’s a little harder. Not only is it harder because of my age, but the water is lower now and it’s hotter, and the wind is blowing stronger,” Sanders said.

Sanders started his trip on June 14 and wants to finish the whole trip in 87 days.

He said he is also traveling with a film crew to make a documentary.

Sanders is staying in Hannibal Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

