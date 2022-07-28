Your Photos
Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination.

They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park.

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place. (Source: @__JODIII__/INSTAGRAM/WPVI/CNN)

Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month.

The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

