Construction continues on Highway 14 expansion project between New Ulm, Nicollet

Construction continues on the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction continues on the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews are focusing on excavation and embankment work for the new interchanges near Courtland and at County Road 37 near New Ulm.

Highway 14 will remain closed through fall 2023, with traffic detoured to Highway 68 and Highway 15.

Overall, the project is expanding 12.5 miles of Hwy 14 from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

