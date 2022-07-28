Construction continues on Highway 14 expansion project between New Ulm, Nicollet

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction continues on the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews are focusing on excavation and embankment work for the new interchanges near Courtland and at County Road 37 near New Ulm.

Highway 14 will remain closed through fall 2023, with traffic detoured to Highway 68 and Highway 15.

Overall, the project is expanding 12.5 miles of Hwy 14 from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.

Construction continues on the Hwy 14 New Ulm to Nicollet four-lane expansion project. Crews are focused on excavation & embankment work for new interchanges near Courtland & at CR 37 near New Ulm. Hwy 14 will remain closed through fall 2023-traffic is detoured to Hwy 68 & Hwy 15 pic.twitter.com/uWnX7Hgvmz — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) July 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.