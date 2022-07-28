Temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the low 50s will make for another comfortable day.

Today will feel very similar to yesterday, with temperatures a few degrees lower and even less humidity. Our high temperature is 76 degrees and we will see mostly sunny skies. Low dew points will have us feeling dry and comfortable, and we will be a bit breezy with winds from the northwest 10-15mph.

Clouds will increase as we continue into this afternoon, and an isolated shower or two are possible, especially to our north.

Tonight, we will have clear skies and a low temperature of 54 degrees, winds will be calm - 5mph from the northwest.

Tomorrow we will have sunny skies, and temperatures will start to gradually rise as we go through the weekend. Humidity will also increase. By the middle of the week next week, we can expect the hot and humid conditions to return.

Our next rain chance may be Sunday night into Monday morning. As always, we will keep you updated!

