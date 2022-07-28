Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ellison: No appeal to defend Minnesota abortion restrictions

FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down...
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of the state’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional.(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of the state’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional.

Ellison said Thursday that the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and would be unlikely to win an appeal.

The decision wasn’t a surprise from Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights.

Abortion opponents and Republicans, including those running against him in November, had demanded he appeal and called it his duty as attorney general.

The ruling this month by a Ramsey County judge nullified several restrictions passed over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen nearly a week after shooting
FILE - Senator John Jasinski is being honored for his work in authoring legislation that helped...
Senator John Jasinski a member of 2022 legislators of distinction
Temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the low 50s will make for another comfortable day.
Emily's AM Forecast
Nicollet man cleans civil war gravestones
Nicollet man cleans gravestones honoring veterans