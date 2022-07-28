Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

How to vote using an absentee ballot

Absentee ballot drop box
Absentee ballot drop box(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The state primary and C-D-1 special election is less than two weeks away, so it may be time to start putting together your voting plan.

While many may vote in-person on August 9, some may choose to vote early in-person or by mail.

Since June 24th, voters have been able to vote early with an absentee ballot.

If you’re interested in voting by mail, you can either submit the application online or print it out and drop it off at the Olmsted County Elections Office. A few days later, a ballot and all the mailing materials will be sent to your house.

When you fill out your ballot, you will need a witness who is a Minnesota resident to provide their address and signature on your ballot. Once your ballot is filled out, you can mail it or drop it off at either the elections office or the information desk at the Olmsted County Government Center.

“Currently we have very quick lines so you can get in and out without much hassle right now. As we get closer to Election Day, we do see lines start to pick up. We have the extended the hours Saturday and we’re available Monday through Friday, so at your convenience,” Olmsted County elections manager Luke Turner said.

To track your ballot and make sure your vote it’s counted, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

School Sisters of Notre Dame recall community service to Mankato
Injuries reported after crash in Otter Tail County
All of this has led up to the next generation working towards continuing the legacy
Two local family farms honored with Century Farm award
UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday